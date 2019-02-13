Eastbourne man’s big yellow bus to support the homeless

A formerly homeless man says he needs help to fulfil his dream of making a bus into a shelter for homeless people.

Christopher Bedford bought the yellow double-decker bus and is renting a parking space for it in ESK car park, where he hopes to refurbish it into a safe place for rough sleepers.

Christopher Bedford, Claire and Kayden with the Big Bus for the homeless (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The 27-year-old said, “I’ve got this rusty piece of junk but I’m all set to convert it into somewhere people down on their luck can stay.

“I’m calling for public support for donations. The plan is to get public support to refurbish the bus. It’s a massive project.

“If you can help by donating to this project it will make a huge difference to the homeless and help give so many people a brighter and more positive future.”

Mr Bedford hopes the 1998 Volvo Olympian will soon be a ‘guiding star’, providing shelter for homeless people in Eastbourne once the Winter Night Shelter closes.

He says he understands their desperation as he has been homeless most of his life.

Now married with four children, he is living in Eastbourne having relocated from Hailsham.

The project is called Rise and Shine Signpost and they are trying to raise £5,000 or more to see it through.

Mr Bedford said a children’s author is writing a story about the bus, called Billy the Homeless Bus.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting uk.gofundme.com/rise-and-shine-signpost

Alternatively, visit the Facebook page Rise and Shine Signpost.