Eastbourne man ordered to carry out unpaid work after sending offensive Facebook message to woman

Philip Coates, 46, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to sending a Facebook message to a woman that was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, according to a court document.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on Christmas Eve last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Court news.

Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

