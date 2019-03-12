Eastbourne man jailed after stealing purse from office

An Eastbourne man has been jailed for stealing a purse from a local office.

Darren Sands, 40, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to entering an office at Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, as a trespasser, on January 21, and stealing a purse and its contents, said a court document.

He was in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for two charges of burglary and theft and a charge of possessing drugs, it added.

The original offences involved stealing a purse, a cash tin containing £150, and two wedding rings from St Elizabeth Church, Eastbourne, in March 2017 and stealing £80 from the Youth and Community Centre in Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne in August 2016.

He was sentenced to a total of 30 weeks in prison for being in breach of a suspended sentence,

