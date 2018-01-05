Eastbourne man four times the limit among 195 arrests in drink driving crackdown

An Eastbourne film industry worker found to be almost four times the limit was among those convicted of drink driving over the festive period.

Police say Liam Egan, 26, was arrested in Willingdon Road on December 17 and charged with driving with 133mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The limit is 35mcg.

Egan, of Beverington Close, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) where he was disqualified from driving for 30 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

And Sussex Police say Andrew Parsons, 19, of Polegate, was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on December 15 charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 3).

Parsons was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and pay £50 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

The pair were among 46 people so far convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

A total of 195 arrests were made during the campaign, which ran from December 1 to January 1.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.