Eastbourne man found unconscious in street with serious head injury

Officers were called to Moatcroft Road, at the junction with Upperton Road, at 00.01am on Monday (August 30) after a 42-year-old man was found unconscious in the street.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police investigating the matter believe the man was involved in an altercation, potentially with three other men, earlier in the night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with a serious head injury in Eastbourne. Pictures by Dan Jessup

The victim had been at the Prince Albert pub in High Street, and is thought to have left to head to The Rainbow pub in Moatcroft Road.

Anyone who witnessed an altercation in either of these locations, or the surrounding streets, is asked to contact police.

Those with information can report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Liquorice.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Police investigating the matter believe the man was involved in an altercation, potentially with three other men, earlier in the night