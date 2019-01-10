Eastbourne man found dead in woods

A man from Eastbourne was found dead in woods in Old Town.

Fifty-three-year-old Paul Punyer, known as Pep, was found by a member of the public in woodland which is popular with dog walkers, behind Cherry Garden Road and Peppercombe Road, on the afternoon of Monday June 11 last year.

An inquest at Eastbourne today (Thursday) heard Mr Punyer had been reported missing by his family two days before his body was found and Sussex Police also ran an appeal to try and find him.

The warehouse picker, who worked at Gardners Books in Hampden Park, had gone missing from his home in Faversham Road, Langney, and there were concerns for his safety.

Pathologist Dr Zainab Ali said Mr Punyer had died as a result of hanging and toxicology reports showed he had taken heroin and cocaine before his death.

The inquest also heard he had left notes “apologising”.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after Mr Punyer was found at 2pm on June 11.

Ambulance paramedics and police officers said he had been dead for some time.

PC Louis Morley was among the first on the scene and found a bag belonging to Mr Punyer alongside a bottle of Jim Beam.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McGarel said after Mr Punyer had been reported missing by his sister Linda, there had been one sighting of him in Eastbourne.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze recorded a verdict that Mr Punyer had taken his own life.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.