Eastbourne man dies in the Philippines

An Eastbourne man has been found dead in the Philippines, according to reports in the national press.

David Wilmot, 57, is said to have died after a tropical storm struck the resort he was staying at in Maramba, Albay, on Thursday (July 18).

The Daily Mirror reported police staff sergeant Romy Regalario, chief investigator of the case, said Mr Wilmot arrived in the Philippines on July 2 and was due to leave on Monday (July 22).

He said, “David Wilmot had been coming to the Philippines at least once a year since 2011. He had been coming here for vacations.

“The morgue is now in communication with the British consul for the process of returning his remains to England and informing the families.

“Officers are looking into what caused the tourist to drown but we do not believe it is suspicious.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said, “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Maramba, Philippines, and are in touch with the Philippine authorities.”

Mr Wilmot is said to have died while the country was battered by Storm Falcon.

This newspaper has contacted the Philippine authorities for further information.