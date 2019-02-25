Eastbourne man dies after being hit by train

An Eastbourne man died after being hit by a train at Hampden Park station at the weekend.

Paramedics rushed to the incident at 7.50am on Saturday (February 23), but sadly the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for anyone with any further information to come forward.

A spokesperson said, “Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind his death.”

Anyone who was at the station at the time or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 125 of 23/02/19.

The spokesperson said the man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

BTP say a file will be prepared for the coroner.