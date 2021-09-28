Eastbourne man charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa appears in court

Sabina Nessa SUS-210927-213105001

Sabina was found dead in Kidbrooke, south-east London on Friday, September 17.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne was charged on Monday, September 27.

“He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 28.

“He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, September 30.”

Selamaj was arrested in Eastbourne in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 before being taken into police custody, according to police.