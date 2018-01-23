Eastbourne man charged with sex assaults

An Eastbourne man has been charged with two sexual assaults in streets in the town.

Isaac Watson, 24, unemployed, of Victoria Road, Eastbourne, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday (January 22) charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Woodcroft Drive, Eastbourne, on April 11 2016, and with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Cherry Garden Road, Eastbourne, on May 16 2017.

He did not enter any pleas and the case was committed for trial at Lewes Crown Court, with an initial hearing on February 19.

The prosecution follows an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Criminal Investigations team.