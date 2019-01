An Eastbourne man has been charged with burglary following a break-in at a home in Westham.

Police say Jordan Curtis Birch, unemployed of South Cliff, appeared before magistrates this week following the incident in Pevensey Park Road on Sunday (January 6).

A man has been charged after a burglary in Pevensey Park Road, Westham

Several cars damaged in Eastbourne hit-and-run

Following the hearing in Crawley on Monday (January 7), police say the 28-year-old was remanded in custody to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on February 4.