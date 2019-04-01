Eastbourne man celebrates as he completes 100 Park Runs in a WEEK

An Eastbourne man has completed the challenge of running 100 Park Runs in one week.

Mikey Young ran more than 300 miles to raise money for Alzheimers research, a cause close to his heart.

The 39-year-old was cheered by crowds at the finish line as he completed his 310th mile and 100th lap of Shinewater Park on Saturday (March 30).

Mikey said, "It's raised more than three grand so I'm really chuffed. Thank you very much to all the people that have donated, all the runners what have come down, every single running club helped, and Park Run for everything really. And making it so special. I have so many special memories from doing this."

The dad of three ran from 6am to 6pm each day, eating on the way and being joined by hundreds of runners to lift his spirits.

Mikey Young completing his 100 Park Run challenge on Saturday (March 30)

He said, "It was a struggle for the last few days. But the last three days there was 10 runners waiting for me each morning. It added up to 230 in the whole week. I don't think I could have done it without them."

He is now taking a well-earned rest, "I'm hobbling at the moment, and on a lot of pain killers." And he wrote on his Twitter account @mikeycancan, which has been documenting the whole experience, "Will my feet ever return to a normal size?"

A chef at Rivendale care home which supports people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Mikey did all this to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

His online fundraiser has raised more than £3,000 for the charity, and is available at www.justgiving.com