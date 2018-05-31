Eastbourne man among those convicted in drink-drive crackdown

An Eastbourne manager is among the many recently convicted for drink driving across Sussex.

Dennis Collet was among 195 arrests made in Sussex during Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 2017 to January 1 2018.

Of these, a total of 129 have so far been convicted, and the remaining have been either charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Sussex Police say the 46-year-old, of Mountney Road, was arrested in East Dean Road, Eastbourne, on December 9, and charged with driving with 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 23, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £1,215 fine, £750 costs and a £120 victim surcharge, said police.

Another local man, Trampas McIvor, has recently appeared in court over similiar charges.

According to Sussex Police, Trampas McIvor, of Malthouse Way, Hellingly, was arrested in Laughton Road, Lewes, on December 18.

He was charged with driving with 672mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system, driving with no insurance and failing to surrender to custody.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 21, police say the 37-year-old house husband was disqualified from driving for 12 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

While Muktar Ali, of High Street, Hailsham, was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Christmas Day.

Sussex Police said he was charged with driving with 44mcg of cocaine and 662mcg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

The 31-year-old was disqualified from driving for 18 months at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.