Eastbourne Magistrates Court results from March 19 - March 21

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 19 - March 21.

March 19:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Dennis Jackson, 52, of Reynolds Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by attending Reynolds Road, while drunk. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. The court made a new restraining order banning him from going to Reynolds Road.

March 20:

Ian Fierkert, 45, of Elgar Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Verso on Marshall Road, Eastbourne, on November 1, without due care and attention. He was fined £80 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Finley Lacey. 20, of Broad Street Green, Hooe, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Defender at Chiddingly, on February 16, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £166 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Bourne, 26, of Chalvington Road, Chalvington, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on November 24 with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonoine in his blood stream. He was fined £184 and banned from driving for one year.

Danny King, 19, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Admiral Park retail centre, Lottbridge, Drove, Eastbourne, on February 21, while disqualified from driving. He admitted being in breach of a suspended crown court sentence for wounding and inflicting GBH. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 5.

March 21:

Amy Winter, 39, of Marine Parade, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, on March 19. She was fined £50.

Frederick King, 35, of Downash, Hailsham, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour at the McDonalds, on Hailsham Road, Polegate, on November 9 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court on April 18, on commission of a further offence during the operational period of a Crown Court suspended, and released on bail on the condition that he does not enter McDonalds, Polegate.