Eastbourne Magistrates Court results for March 7 - 13

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 7 -13.

March 7:

Michael Jones, 47, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on December 16. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of threatening behaviour. He was fined a total of £200 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Rachel Occardi, 30, of Alverstone Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using an Audi vehicle on Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne, on March 5 last year, with no insurance. She was fined £270 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Christopher Lazarous, 34, of Ashgate Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a BMW on Marsden Road, Eastbourne, on July 12 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by an earlier court for an offence of disclosing a private or sexual photograph.

March 11:

A 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 20. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel.

March 13:

Chelsea Crabb, 28, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 1. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.