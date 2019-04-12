Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court results for March 29 - April 8.

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 29 - April 8.

March 29:

Christopher Lazaros, 34, of Ashgate Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a BMW on Marsden Road, Eastbourne, on July 12 last year with cannabis in his bloodstream. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

April 3:

Daniel Gallagher, 57, of Melbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Sydney Road, Eastbourne, on January 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 186 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £640 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Giles Gardner, 48, of Golden Cross, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Discovery on the A22 at Polegate, on November 6, while disqualified from driving. He was fined £250 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Robinson 55, of Poppy Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on Roy Martin Way, Polegate, on March 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £519 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Angelo Kypriano, 33, of Lascelles Terrace Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of three wraps of cocaine and three wraps of heroin at Bourne Street, Eastbourne, on March 9. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Kamil Swider, 30, of Eastblands Close, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 3. He was fined £583 and banned from driving for 17 months.

April 4:

Christian Skipper, 37, of Tillingham Road, Stone Cross, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Shanklin Close, Eastbourne, on July 14 last year with cocaine in his bloodstream. He was fined £162 and banned from driving for one year. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

April 8:

Jamie Owen, 31, of HM Prison Bedford, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on December 5, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 111 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined a total of £200 and banned from driving for 44 months.