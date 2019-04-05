Eastbourne Magistrates Court results for March 27

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 27.

Warren Grenville, 45, of Drying Shed Lane, Canterbury Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a VW vehicle on the A27 at Pevensey on November 16, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Mitchell Hill, 18, of Market Square, Hailsham pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hailsham Road, Polegate, on September 3 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Shane Osbourne, 24, of Upper Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Borough Lane, Eastbourne, on February 22, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Martin Chidgey, 35, of Adam Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 3. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, a requirement to attend a drink impaired drivers course, and banned from driving for four years.

Anthony Rogers, 58, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Eastbourne on February 27. He was given a two year conditional discharge.