Eastbourne M&S staff raise thousands for charity

Staff at Marks & Spencer Eastbourne chose You Raise Me Up as their local charity and raised almost £5,500 over 12 months. Bag packing sessions were held, pink collection boxes placed at checkouts and colleagues also did a static bike ride and held coffee mornings. Some £1,000 from the 5p carrier bag charges was also donated to YRMU, the Polegate based charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to families who lose children aged 16-25 unexpectedly.

Component:1.8696839.1541603744, , ,$mergedBody