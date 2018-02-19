Eastbourne lifeboat rescues six stranded in English Channel

Eastbourne lifeboat was called to the rescue of six anglers stranded 18 miles out at sea at the weekend.

The RNLI crew in the all weather lifeboat rushed to the scene after the fishing vessel suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure on Saturday afternoon (February 17)

The 28ft boat from Sovereign Harbour was stuck south of Eastbourne in the busiest shipping lane in the world after it lost all propulsion.

It’s position in the Dover Strait made it vulnerable to collision from commercial traffic which constantly traverses the area.

In less than an hour the volunteer lifeboat crew had assembled and were on scene where a towline was attached to the stricken vessel and the long tow back to Sovereign Harbour commenced.

Meanwhile, crews were kept busy with another callout at the weekend.

At midday on Sunday (February 18), the volunteer crews of both lifeboats were requested to launch to assist local coastguards when a paraglider was injured at Beachy Head.

The ILB acted as safety cover for rescue helicopter 163 as the casualty was recovered and airlifted to the top of the cliffs.