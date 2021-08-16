Eastbourne lifeboat rescues person who was seriously injured from falling on rocks
The volunteer lifeboat crew for Eastbourne rescued a person who had fallen on rocks at the weekend.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:27 am
In a Facebook post, RNLI Eastbourne said the crew was called at 4.10pm on Saturday (August 14).
The post said, “They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist a person that had fallen on rocks at Holywell.
“Once on scene, two of our volunteer crew went ashore to assess the casualty who was found to have sustained a serious injury to their head.”
According to the crew, the casualty was evacuated from the rocks after being stabilised and the coastguard and ambulance teams then took over to take the casualty to hospital.