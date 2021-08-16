Eastbourne lifeboat rescues person who was seriously injured from falling on rocks

In a Facebook post, RNLI Eastbourne said the crew was called at 4.10pm on Saturday (August 14).

The post said, “They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist a person that had fallen on rocks at Holywell.

“Once on scene, two of our volunteer crew went ashore to assess the casualty who was found to have sustained a serious injury to their head.”

RNLI Eastbourne