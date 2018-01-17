Eastbourne lifeboat rescues boat which suffered ‘catastrophic failure’

Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat launched to rescue a fishing vessel which had suffered ‘catastrophic failure’.

The 38ft vessel was 13 miles south west of Sovereign Harbour with eight anglers on board and had been heading towards fishing grounds on January 12.

With no propulsion and in water too deep to safely anchor, they had no alternative but to call for assistance. With no other vessel in the area capable of helping, Solent Coastguard eventually requested the assistance of the volunteer crew of Eastbourne Lifeboat.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene a tow was rigged and the disabled vessel was taken back to the safety of Sovereign Harbour.