Eastbourne lifeboat crews rescue three people from stranded ship

Eastbourne lifeboat crews were alerted to a stranded ship on Friday night (May 3).

The ship, which had three people on board, became stranded after its engine failed.

Eastbourne lifeboat crews assisting the stranded ship. Picture by Carl Pocock

RNLI Eastbourne shared photos on Facebook of the lifeboat returning to Sovereign Harbour.

A spokesman said: “Some pictures courtesy of Carl Pocock, lifeboat operations manager of the All Weather Lifeboat returning to Sovereign Harbour during last nights call out to assist a 14-metre, 18-tonne vessel with three persons on board that had suffered engine failure whilst on passage to Poole.”

