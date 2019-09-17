Eastbourne lifeboat called to Newhaven scrapyard fire

Eastbourne lifeboat was called to help firefighters tackle a scrapyard blaze in Newhaven yesterday (September 16).

The all-weather RNLI lifeboat, covering for Newhaven crews as their boat was temporarily out of service, rushed to the fire which had broken out at H. Ripley and Co. Ltd in East Quay at about 4pm.

The Eastbourne lifeboat assisting firefighters at a scrapyard blaze in Newhaven, photo by Pete Abel

The team was tasked to provide safety cover for East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews as they dealt with the incident.

While en route to Newhaven, the lifeboat was asked to investigate a report from a member of the public of three kayakers in trouble in the sea by Eastbourne Pier.

But, the RNLI said, the kayakers were found and turned out not to require any help, so they continued on their mission.

The Newhaven incident involved a heap of scrap metal which had caught ablaze. Six fire engines were sent to tackle the flames and by 7.30pm the response was scaled down.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed until the smoke plume cleared. There were no reports of any injuries.