Eastbourne lifeboat called to incident at sea

Eastbourne lifeboat was called to an incident at sea last night (March 28).

The volunteer RNLI crew were paged at 9.52pm and requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat to a large oil tanker with a casualty onboard around five and a half miles south east of Beachy Head.

The oil tanker had become stranded with engine trouble, and one of its engineers had injured their hand, said the RNLI.

Crews, including a doctor and paramedic, evacuated him from the tanker and took him back to the RNLI base in Sovereign Harbour.

He was taken to the Eastbourne DGH at about 1am.

Reflecting on the incident, lifeboat operations manager Carl Pocock said, “It was a good job for us, to do something with a positive outcome and put the First Aid training to good effect.”

Find out more about the Eastbourne RNLI at eastbournernli.org