Eastbourne lifeboat was called out following reports of a body in the water this morning (Friday).

RNLI crews were scrambled after receiving multiple emergency calls saying a body had been sighted in the sea off Eastbourne, near Fort Fun.

However, it appeared to be a false alarm and a large log was recovered from the water.

Eastbourne Lifeboats wrote on social media at around midday today, “ILB launched this morning following multiple reports of a ‘body in the water’.

“Large log rescued.”