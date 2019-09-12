Eastbourne lifeboat called out

Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat launched on Tuesday night (September 10) to assist an inbound yacht with engine failure.

The 16 metre vessel with two people on board was heading east towards Eastbourne when the water pump failed causing the engine to dangerously overheat.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “In no particular danger and with a competent crew, sails were hoisted to complete the passage. The skipper contacted Sovereign Harbour to warn of their predicament and was advised to contact HM

Coastguard as entry into the marina is not advised under sail alone.

“HM Coastguard requested the launch of Eastbourne lifeboat to assist. Soon on scene the casualty vessel was taken under tow and taken into the safety of Sovereign Harbour.