Eastbourne Law Society’s glitzy dinner dance

The president this year is Hamish Smith of SO Legal. The event was organised by Alexandra Funnell of Hart Reade, who was assisted by the Law Society’s administrator Jade Nunes. Music was provided by Sound of The Crowd.
Members of Eastbourne’s Law Society gathered once again for their annual dinner dance held at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne.
