Eastbourne landmark vandalised with graffiti

Eastbourne Bandstand’s Facebook page shared photos of graffiti that appeared on Saturday (August 21) in the middle level at the west side of the site.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the bandstand at 3.30pm that day.

A spokesperson from the police said, “No viable lines of enquiry have been identified, and the matter has been filed pending any further information coming to light.

Vandalism at the bandstand. Photo from Eastbourne Bandstand. SUS-210825-110053001

“Anyone who witnessed the matter or who has any other information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 898 of 21/08.”