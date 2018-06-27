Eastbourne jet ski plan hits troubled water

An ambition plan to open a jet ski hire business on Eastbourne seafront has been turned down by council planners.

Despite planning officers recommending the project be given the go ahead, councillors said the temporary building the company wanted to use was not aesthetically pleasing on the eye.

The application was by the Eastbourne Personal Watercraft Club to the council’s planning department to instal a metal container on land opposite the former skate park by the Sovereign Centre to store jet skis and ancillary equipment for the jet ski hire service.

In the planning application the company said, “The idea was born from our love of personal watercraft, the lack of thrilling activities for old and young people in Eastbourne and the want to offer a different and exciting activity to some disadvantaged and less able bodied people in our community.

“The idea is to have three jet skis to offer for hire and, following a safety briefing, our customers would only ever be allowed to go out with our instructor or guide.

“This would ensure all skis are kept well away from the buoyed swimming areas, kept offshore to negate noise and satisfies us with the safety and well being of our customers.

“We expect to probably operate at weekends only during May, June and September and during the week and weekends of July and August.

But members of Eastbourne council’s planning committee turned down the application on Tuesday evening at a meeting at the Town Hall.

