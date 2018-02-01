Eastbourne households face water bills increase

The average water bill will be increasing by two per cent in April.

South East Water – which provides water for 2.2 million people – has announced the average annual household water bill will by £210 as of April 1.

Steve George, customer services director at the company said, “Customer satisfaction continues to be at the heart of our business promise and we are passionate about ensuring we deliver on the commitments we made in our five year plan.

“We work hard to ensure customer bills remain affordable and believe that our average household bill, which equates to just 58 pence per day, remains excellent value for money to provide clean drinking water straight to their taps.

“If anyone is having difficulties in paying their water bill, the key is to talk to us as soon as possible so we can help find a solution.

“We have measures in place to help those facing hardship including a dedicated Customer Care Team plus a range of flexible payment options and special tariffs.”

This comes as South East Water says it will be investing £95 million into improving services for its customers over the next 12 months.

The work includes replacing underground pipes, searching for and repairing leaks, developing new water resources and installing new treatment processes.

Over the past year the company has also made improvements to its digital communications by introducing a web and text messaging service and launching a new website where customers can view their account at a time and place that suits them.

South East Water’s Customer Care Team can be contacted at southeastwater.co.uk/customercare or by calling 0333 000 0001.