Eastbourne hotel is evacuated due to incident

This is why an Eastbourne hotel was evacuated last night.

Guests of The View Hotel in Grand Parade, Eastbourne, were evacuated from the building after a fire alarm went off.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 10.10pm yesterday (August 31) due to the automatic fire alarm, and sent two fire engines.

Firefighters entered the building and went down to the kitchen, where there was some smoke.

The spokesman said the cause was a 'smoky oven'.

Once the crew had determined it was safe, they left the scene at 10.50pm, by which time guests were allowed back in the building.

