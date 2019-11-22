Eastbourne hotel fire: Up to 40 residents and hotel guests looked after by council

Up to 40 people were looked after at the Rest Centre that was set up in Eastbourne Town Hall following the fire at the Claremont Hotel today (Friday, November 22).

Eastbouurne Borough Council said most of those were residents of Elms Avenue, who were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution and will be able to return home this evening.

Four were guests of the Burlington Hotel and two were from the Afton Hotel, both of which were evacuated.

A council spokesman said: “We also provided shelter for two cats, who were temporarily housed in the Mayor’s Parlour, and one dog.

“Another couple had lost their phones in the fire and a member of our team was able to contact their daughter on social media to let her know that they were safe.

“Hotel accommodation was arranged for one couple with medical needs from Elms Avenue who were unable to return to their flat because of smoke damage.

“Blankets, wash kits, refreshments, hot food and pet food were provided. Beds were also brought in case anyone needed to stay overnight.

“Twenty members of our team, including Neighbourhood First, Customer First, Tourism and Housing Needs, have been involved in this operation today and worked hard to help those affected by the fire. We would like to thank them for their efforts.”

The seafront road near the Claremont Hotel will remain closed for the time being while structural engineers investigate the site.

