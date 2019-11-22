Eastbourne hotel fire: shocking pictures show extent of huge blaze

Shocking pictures show the full extent of the enormous blaze which has torn through an Eastbourne hotel today (Friday).

The Claremont Hotel in Grand Parade was evacuated as the fire broke out just before 9am. Around 12 fire engines have been called to fight the flames, which have ripped through the building, starting in the basement and up through its roof. Evacuated guests have been offered help at Eastbourne town hall. Read more: Eastbourne fire: Smoke from enormous blaze fills sky as flames rage through building

