Eastbourne hotel fire: residents asked to limit water use

Residents are being asked to limit their water use as firefighters battle an enormous Eastbourne fire.

South East Water is calling on the people of Eastbourne to be careful with water use as it is providing vast amounts of water to help put out the flames at the Claremont Hotel in Grand Parade.

It is understood seawater is also being used to help fight the blaze, which broke out in the hotel’s basement just before 9am.

The water company wrote on social media, “Calling all Eastbourne residents! Please limit your water use if you can. We are providing vast amounts of water to help put out the fire at the Claremont Hotel. Your support is much appreciated.”

At least 12 fire engines have been called to the scene and the hotel was evacuated, with no one reported as hurt.

The smoke can be seen billowing across the town and residents are also being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Eastbourne council says evacuated hotel guests are welcome to receive help at the town hall.

