Eastbourne hotel fire: One person taken to hospital with breathing difficulties

One person has been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties after a huge blaze broke out in Eastbourne today (Friday).

The fire service says the fire is now under control after a dozen fire engines were sent to the Claremont Hotel on the seafront at 8.52am.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The flames broke out in the hotel’s basement and rapidly spread through the building.

At the height of the fire, 12 fire engines were on scene along with a number of specialist vehicles including aerial ladder platforms and a high volume pump.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service announced at about 3pm it is now scaling back the operation, being supported by crews from West Sussex.

Jane de Weck Photography

The ambulance service said it treated six patients for minor injuries and one was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital with breathing difficulties.

Everyone was evacuated safely from the blaze, according to the fire service.

SECAmb have confirmed that at 09.03, they sent two ambulances, two response vehicles and their HART, Hazardous Area Response Team, to the fire. Six patients have been treated for minor injuries with one taken to Eastbourne Hospital with breathing difficulties.

Incident commander and assistant chief fire officer Mark Andrews said, “The fire spread from the basement through to the upper floors. The wind also caused some additional challenges and we needed to take water from the sea.

“We will now work to ensure that the fire is completely put out. This will take several hours and so the roads in the area are likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues from other agencies who have helped us deal with this complex incident.”

“The building has been seriously damaged and will need to be examined by building experts before a decision is made about its future. The cause of the fire will be investigated.”