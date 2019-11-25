Eastbourne hotel fire: nearby roads to remain closed until ‘structural support’ in place at Claremont

Roads and businesses affected by the Claremont Hotel blaze will remain closed until ‘necessary structural support’ is in place at the fire-ravaged building.

East Sussex Building Control Partnership (ESBCP), which was called to the scene on Friday on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council, says a cordon will remain place around the Claremont to ‘protect members of the public’.

A cordon by Elms Avenue, behind the Claremont Hotel

The cordon will remain until the partnership – a multi-agency group led by Wealden District Council – continues its assessment of the integrity of the building.

An ESBCP spokesperson said, “The role of the ESBCP is to advise on the stability of the building.

“We will continue to work in liaison with the owners, who are understandably devastated by the loss of the hotel.

“Our priority at this current time is the safety of the fire-damaged structure.

“Once the necessary structural support is in place, consideration can be given to the reopening of local roads and businesses which have been affected.”

Fire broke out at the seafront building just after 9am on Friday (November 22) and flames quickly tore through the building.

