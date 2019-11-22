Eastbourne hotel fire: Firefighters to remain at scene throughout night

Crews are remaining at the scene of a devastating fire at the Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the fire started in the basement in the seafront hotel just before 9am today (Friday, November 22).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) has confirmed six people were treated for minor injuries with one taken to Eastbourne DGH with breathing problems.

ESFRS said everyone has been accounted for.

Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and road closures remain in place as of 5pm.

Utility companies are in attendance and power supplies are being isolated, ESFRS added.

Building control are assessing the damage to the building and providing information to the fire and rescue service.

A rest centre has also been set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall.

Incident Commander Doug Marshall said: “We have downscaled our resources with four fire engines and one aerial ladder platform at the scene.

“We will keep crews here throughout the night.

“We are working with a number of other organisations including Eastbourne Borough Council, Highways, utility companies, Sussex Police and SECamb.

“We would ask that the public remain patient with us as we work to bring this incident to a close.”

A spokesman for ESFRS said: “Multi-agency briefings are taking place and we would like to thank Eastbourne Pier for providing us with a location to meet. The service would also like to recognise all those who have provided refreshments and other support to us.”

