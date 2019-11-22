Eastbourne hotel fire: Evacuated guests can receive help at town hall

Guests who have been evacuated from the serious hotel fire can receive help at Eastbourne Town Hall.

The council says anyone who needs to can go to the assembly hall and court room which have been opened to provide refreshment and help.

Photo by Dorina Kolontari

This comes after the enormous fire broke out in the Claremont Hotel in Grand Parade just before 9am this morning (Friday).

Huge fire breaks out at Eastbourne seafront hotel

Firefighters are battling the huge flames which have ripped through the building from the basement to the roof, and billowing black smoke can be seen across town.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Guests who were staying at the Claremont Hotel are being taken to the Assembly Hall and Court Room that have been opened at Eastbourne Town Hall where refreshments and help are available.

“Our Neighbourhood First and housing needs’ teams, and other specialists, are on hand and we are liaising with our partners.”

The fire service reports all people were evacuated from the building before the flames took hold of it.

While most of the seafront is blocked off to motorists due to the incident.

