Eastbourne holiday guide still not published

Tourism officials in Eastbourne have blamed a “packed 2019 events programme” for the delay in publishing and sending out this year’s Eastbourne Holiday Guide.

The guide – a comprehensive guide of what to do and where to stay in and around Eastbourne – is usually available to visitors from the start of January but has not yet been published.

A council spokesperson said publication had been delayed and could not confirm when it would be sent out to people interested in visiting the town.

The spokesperson said, “The award winning holiday guide will be with us very soon. It took a little longer than usual to finalise the packed 2019 events programme. We will update the Eastbourne Herald as soon as possible with details of where to pick up a copy.”