Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures - another great selection
From the ‘golden hour’ before the sun goes down to a beautiful mallard drake in flight - here are your photographs for the week.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk or send it to our Facebook page.
Eastbourne pier and beach at the golden hour before sun goes down on a cold but bright day in winter, by Lorraine Meltzer. Taken with an iPad. SUS-190702-094339001
Other 3rd Party
Karen Bailey took this splendid picture of a mallard in flight at Hampden Park on her iPhone. "Blessed," she said. "Level of difficulty eight out of 10." SUS-190702-091953001
Other 3rd Party
Heron in the sun by Roger Grout. He said, "I took this photo on a sunny morning in Hampden Park with my lumix - tz57 I think the heron was having a rest from nest building." SUS-190702-092003001
Other 3rd Party
Beachy Head and Belle Tout lighthouse 'before the snow' by Susan Wadsworth. SUS-190702-092015001
Other 3rd Party
View more