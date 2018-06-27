Eastbourne has fourth highest male smoking rate in England

Eastbourne has the fourth highest male smoking rate in England, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The statistics revealed 28.8 per cent of males in the town smoke – well above the national average of 17.7 per cent.

Smoking rates in England. Provided by the Office for National Statistics SUS-180627-134615001

The highest male rate is in Rossendale, Lancashire, at 33.1 per cent. This is closely followed by Newham and Boston, where men smoke at a rate of 29.1 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

Making up the top five is nearby Arun (28.2 per cent).

The figures also showed 15.5 per cent of adults in England smoke with the likelihood four times higher in deprived areas.

Charles Bloom, managing director of Vapourcore.com, said: “It is common knowledge that men hold a slightly higher smoking rate than women; in the UK, 17.7 per cent of men are current smokers in comparison to 14.1 per cent of women.

“However, these levels are beginning to peter out. As less and less people – men and women – decide against lighting up, the gender gap begins to shift and draw closer.

“What is interesting, is where in the UK men and women smoke the most.

“We found the top ten local authorities in England for the highest male smoking rates, differ completely to the top ten for the highest female smoking rates. This suggests it isn’t necessarily triggered by any one factor, such as employment or education, but choice. Perhaps more needs to be done in these areas to promote the benefits of giving up and to outline the help and advice that is available.”

The figures showed, on average, men smoke 12 cigarettes a day and women smoke 11.

Nearby Hastings had the highest female smoking rate in England (27.8 per cent).

The government plans to cut the proportion of adults who smoke in England to 12 per cent or less by 2022.