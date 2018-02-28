Eastbourne Half Marathon at weekend

The popular Eastbourne Half Marathon takes place this Sunday (March 4) with hundreds of runners lining up to take part and raise thousands for local charities.

Now in its 14th year, organisers say the event is planned to be even bigger and better than previous years with live music at various points of the route and Olympic style medals which are yellow.

Eastbourne Half Marathon 5/3/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The race starts in Princes Park at 10am and mostly follows the promenade towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour where the course loops back.

A spokesperson said, “The Eastbourne Half is very much a community event and is most definitely aimed at runners of all abilities.

“We as organisers are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as we are the first.

“Once again we are very grateful to Reid & Dean, the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, all our various sponsors and supporters and especially to our all stewards and marshals who help on the day.

“This is a thankless but very necessary task and gathering a large enough team of marshals is always one of the most difficult aspects to organising the event. Also new for this year we have more bands and entertainment along the route offering encouragement and we will have ‘pacers’ to help people achieve their set goal or personal best.

“The ethos behind the Eastbourne Half Marathon is to raise money for charities and local good causes.

“Over the years we have given directly to charity more than £130,000 and much, much more has been raised for entrants’ own personal charities.

“After the proceeds from the event have been totalled we invite local schools, clubs, associations, charities and individuals to apply for funds which are usually range from £200 to £500.”