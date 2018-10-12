Eastbourne H&M welcomes masses to grand opening of first Arndale extension store

Around a thousand people queued up for the opening of the Arndale extension’s first official store.

H&M threw open its doors in style at 11am today (October 12) with crowds gathering since 8am from its doors all the way down to Banker’s Corner.

The new H & M store in the Arndale Centre is due to open Friday (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Goodie bags were given out to the first 200 people in line, and everyone in the queue before the grand opening was given a wristband with 25 per cent off.

As excitement built staff burst out the doors and performed a high-energy dance to music being played by an in-shop DJ.

Then the ribbon was cut and eager shoppers filed in to see what the shiny new shop has to offer.

Leader of the council, Councillor David Tutt said, “I’m just blown away. I came down just to welcome H&M to eastbourne and to wish some luck and I was met by a queue that went from the opening of H&M down to Banker’s Corner.

“Eastbourne’s really turned out in their masses. This is a day the town’s been waiting for, it’s the first celebration of what will be many celebrations as we welcome new shops to Eastbourne.

“A very very special day indeed, extremely exciting. Come down to H&M.”

Covering a floor space in excess of 1,892 m2, based over two floors, the shop has a full Ladies, Divided, Men’s, Baby & Kidswear sections available.

It is located next to Game in Terminus Road.

It is hoped the ‘next’ store to open in the Arndale extension – set to be renamed The Beacon when it is fully open – will be Next later this month.

Read also:

Eastbourne H&M announces new opening date

Disappointment as Eastbourne H&M opening delayed