Eastbourne H&M announces new opening date

Eastbourne’s H&M has announced a new official opening date.

The store, which is set to be the first to be unveiled in the Arndale’s multi-million pound extension, will open its doors on Friday (October 12) at 11am.

Bill Plumridge outside the new H&M store in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The first 200 people in the queue will receive a goodie bag and all customers in the queue before 11am will receive 25 per cent off their entire purchase in store.

Toni Galli, H&M’s manager for UK & IE, said, “We are delighted to be opening a brand new store at The Arndale Shopping Centre.

“Providing our customers with the best shopping experience possible is always our goal and we are confident that our new Eastbourne store will offer exactly this.”

The fashion retailer had been set to open on September 28, but this was cancelled days before as H&M said it wanted to deliver the ‘best customer experience’.

Disappointment as Eastbourne H&M opening delayed

The company said at the time, “In order for us to deliver the best customer experience we will not be opening our Eastbourne store on Friday. We sincerely apologise and will update all of our customers when we have a new opening date confirmed.”

Covering a floor space in excess of 1,892 m2, based over two floors, the shop will have a full Ladies, Divided, Men’s, Baby & Kidswear sections available.

It is located next to Game in Terminus Road.

Read more:

New store announced for Eastbourne

Homeware and toys retailer to open in Eastbourne’s Arndale