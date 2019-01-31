Eastbourne gymnastics coach scoops national award

Eastbourne’s Michael Gevaux has been recognised for his contribution to gymnastics, scooping the prestigious National Volunteer Award at the British Gymnastics National Awards.

The awards, held at Birmingham Town Hall, acknowledge achievements made by gymnasts, volunteers, coaches, clubs and community members across the country.

Winners from grassroots to elite levels were presented with awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by the face of BBC Breakfast sport, Mike Bushell.

Mr Gevaux, who is the Hollington Double Mini Trampoline Club’s head coach received the award for his dedication to the sport within Sussex, working tirelessly running clubs and supporting gymnast welfare across the region.

The volunteer, who was also nominated for the National Safeguarding Award, first became involved in gymnastics in 1992 to assist his wife in the running of her own club. His involvement in club administration, coaching and his role as the region’s welfare officer is all voluntary and his continued enthusiasm and effort is felt by many.

His involvement in Gatwick Flyers Trampoline Club and now his role as Head Coach at Hollington Double Mini Trampoline Club in Hastings has provided numerous opportunities for individuals over the years.

On receiving the award, Mr Gevaux said, “It’s a great privilege to work in the sport, and work with a great number of people who do volunteer. Volunteering does mean working week in, week out, but it’s seeing the smiles on the gymnasts faces as they recognise what they’ve achieved. That makes it all worthwhile.

“For anyone thinking of volunteering, I’d say that it’s absolutely priceless to do it. It’s a great opportunity and you have some brilliant experiences.”