Eastbourne group helping people turn their lives around celebrates Volunteers Week

Reformed East Sussex, the Eastbourne based charity which helps people turn their lives around, is joining hundreds of organisations across the UK to say thank you to volunteers and celebrate the benefits of volunteering, as part of Volunteers’ Week 2018, which runs from Friday June 1.

In the last year RES has helped more than over 170 people improve their self-esteem and turn their lives around through programs which include volunteering and employment.

For many, volunteering is the first important step towards part or full-time employment, and with good relationships in the volunteer sector RES helps those suffering social exclusion to gain essential skills and improve their confidence.

RES chief executive Charmaine Sewell said, “I truly believe in the power of volunteering and that is why so much of what we do at RES focuses on engaging ex-offenders and people in recovery from addiction in volunteering opportunities, which don’t just help the charity sector but also enable our clients to turn their lives around and build a better future.

“I want to sincerely thank every charity and organisation offering volunteering opportunities to our clients, and this Volunteers Week I also recognise and applaud the courage of those we work with to turn their lives around, helping not just themselves but their family, friends

and the rest of society too.”

Talking about her experience of volunteering, Angela Watkins said, “Volunteering gave me the opportunity to increase my confidence and self-esteem whilst learning new skills and engaging with people again after being isolated.

“I have volunteered for many different support services and loved every minute of it and am grateful to those organisations. I still volunteer to this day as well as being in paid employment and a mother.

“I believe it is important to give back to the local community and it feels good. The voluntary sector has a crucial and important role in every community.”

Volunteers’ Week is a time to say thank you for the fantastic contribution volunteers make.

During the week, hundreds of events and celebrations take place across the country, saying thank you to volunteers and recognising their invaluable and diverse contribution to the UK.

Using their own life experiences RES representatives provide innovative solutions to the problems of social exclusion, specialising in the issues faced by offenders and recovering addicts when looking for employment.

If you work for or run a business which could help RES and clients with voluntary work they are always looking for new partners to work with.

Contact them on Eastbourne 419514, 07483 165766 or email charmaine@reformedeastsussex.co.uk

Visit www.reformedeastsussex.co.uk