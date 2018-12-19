Eastbourne Grand Parade collision: police appeal after man seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision on Eastbourne seafront.

Sussex Police say the 82-year-old local man was using the pedestrian crossing on Grand Parade at the junction with Devonshire Place, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (December 18) when he was in collision with a green Rover.

The scene after the collision on Eastbourne's Grand Parade, photo by Dan Jessup

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where police say he remains in a stable condition.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for SECAmb said one ambulance and three cars were sent to the scene, shortly being joined by the air ambulance.

They said the man was treated for potentially serious injuries after being knocked unconscious at the scene.

He was then, said SECAmb, taken to hospital by road with air ambulance staff joining paramedics to treat him en route.

If you witnessed the collision report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Magnate.

Photos by Dan Jessup.

