Eastbourne garage demolition is vetoed by planners

The demolition of a garage to make way for a block of 10 flats has been refused by town planners.

The bid to knock down Westgate Motors in Stansted Road, which runs parallel with Whitley Road, and build a three storey block of 10 two bedroom maisonettes was discussed by councillors on Tuesday night.

They agreed with planning officers that while the redevelopment of the vehicle repair and servicing garage would provide much needed housing in Eastbourne, the current design would be overbearing for neighbours licing nearby and in Abbots Close.