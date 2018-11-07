Eastbourne friends appear on TV

Eastbourne friends Glenda McQueen and Rachel Bourne became stars of the small screen once again after taking part in BBC One’s Letterbox quiz show. Mel Giedroyc presents the gameshow where pairs of contestants go head to head to crack a series of passwords in an attempt to take home £2,500 cash. The two friends, who met when working as bouncers more than 20 years ago, have also appeared on Supermarket Sweep and Bargain Hunt

The two friends, who met when working as bouncers more than 20 years ago, have also appeared on Supermarket Sweep and Bargain Hunt