Eastbourne footbridge to close

A footbridge across a busy Eastbourne road is to close for two months for major renovation.

The footbridge at Langney Rise is to be painted and refurbished to coincide with other roadworks in the area at the time.

It will be closed from April 9 to June 2.

The entire length of the footbridge – stretching from the shopping centre side to residential estates – will be closed and East Sussex County Council says a safe route will be provided for pedestrians.

“There will be an alternative route via the footway on the western side of the B2104 Langney Rise, via the signal controlled pedestrianised crossing, to the eastern side of the B2104 and vice versa,” said a spokesperson.